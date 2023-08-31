
affected by rain News
thumb

Rain likely to disrupt Pakistan - India Asia Cup match

The much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India at the 2023 Asia Cup could be interrupted due to heavy thunderstorms forecast for Saturday in Kandy.The cricket world is eager

thumb

New Zealand-India Second ODI abandoned due to rain

Rain played spoilsport as the second ODI between New Zealand and India was canceled after a lengthy delay. However, the hosts picked up crucial Super League points to move up to 3r

thumb

NZ vs IND: 1st T20, Match abondend due to rain

India's white ball tour of New Zealand began with the first T20I being washed out in Wellington without a toss.Due to constant rain, both sides were moved indoors. Apart from a ver

thumb

T20 World Cup final is likely to be affected by rain

Pakistan cricket fans' quest to see the national team win their second T20 World Cup on Sunday could be unsettled as dark clouds gather over Melbourne and rain is likely to spoil t

