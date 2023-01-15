
ADRS News
BPL 2023: BCB explains umpire's controversial decision, changes ICC rules

The quality of Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) umpires is again questioned with the controversial dismissal of ComillaVictorians batter Jaker Ali against Fortune Barishal on Saturda

Umpiring controversy in BPL regarding Soumya Sarkar's dismissal

There was a lot of talk aboutmismanagement and irregularities in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) beforethe start of the tournament. Now the umpiring controversy has started als

DPL is better than this: Shakib Al Hasan expresses disappointment about BPL

Bangladesh’s Test and T20 captainShakib Al Hasan thinks that the arrangement of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) ismore organized and professional than Bangladesh Premier League (BPL

No DRS before playoffs in BPL 2023

Due to lack of time, theorganizers could not keep Decision Review System (DRS) in the last edition of theBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Although they had time this time, they cou

