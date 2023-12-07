
Adelaide Strikers News
thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

David Payne replaces injured Rashid Khan in Adelaide Strikers squad

David Payne, a pacer fromEngland, has been selected to take Rashid Khan's position in the AdelaideStrikers squad for the Big Bash League 2023-24 season. It is important to note tha

thumb

Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach ahead of BBL 13

Tim Paine could have been lost to cricket following his inglorious retirement as Australia's Test captain, but a new coaching job in the BBL combined with roles for Australia A pro

thumb

Rashid Khan decides to withdraw his threat to boycott BBL

After the Taliban took power,women's cricket was stopped in Afghanistan. However, one of the conditions forbecoming an ICC Test playing country is that women's cricket should be ke

thumb

Steve Smith hits maiden BBL century

Australia star batter Steve Smithplayed an explosive 56-ball 101 for Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikersin the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday (January 17). Where he hit 7

thumb

Rashid Khan threatens to leave BBL after Australia's decision to cancel Afghanistan series

Australia withdrew from the ODIseries against Afghanistan yesterday. Afghanistan's star cricketer and T20Icaptain Rashid Khan expresses disappointment with Cricket Australia's (CA)

thumb

Controversy in Big Bash as Adelaide Strikers claim Marcus Stoinis' "timed out" dismissal

A lot of discussion and criticismhas started about the timed out rule regarding Marcus Stoinis’ late arrival on thecrease in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). According to Adelaid

thumb

Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history

Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r

thumb

Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title

Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting

thumb

BBL: Johan Botha joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach

South Africa's Johan Botha has been signed as an assistant coach for the Adelaide Strikers and will return with the Strikers for the 12th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) almos

thumb

Chris Lynn signs deal with Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League

Australia's Chris Lynn will play in both his native Big Bash League (BBL) and the new T20 league in the United Arab Emirates early next year after signing a landmark part-season de

thumb

BBL 2021-22: Peter Siddle calls for a shorter BBL window

Peter Siddle has urged BBL administrators to cut the length of the season but believes they were right in blocking Steven Smith's request to play.Peter Siddle has urged BBL directo

