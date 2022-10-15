
Achini Kulasuriya News
Sharing Player of the Match award was an instant decision, says Inoka Ranaweera

It is not only AchiniKulasuriya's sportsmanship is hailed but another Sri Lankan woman player alsowon the hearts of the fans on Thursday. The 36-year-old slow left-armspinner Inoka

Sri Lanka cricketer Achini Kulasuriya avoids 'mankading' in Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final

Sri Lanka's right-arm slow mediumpacer Achini Kulasuriya didn't do what India's Deepti Sharma did a few weeksago.On Thursday, the 32-year oldAchini had a chance to run out the non-

Yuvraj reacts to umpire's controversial decision in India-Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup match

This Women's T20 Asia Cup is completelydifferent from any other tournament. Because this is the first time that anyinternational tournament is being conducted entirely by women ump

