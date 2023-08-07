
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023
ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 News
thumb

Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris

Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma

thumb

Tayyab Tahir's sensational 71 ball 108 helps Pakistan A win the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan A thumped India A by 128 runs in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (23rd July) in Colombo.The platform for the impressive win was set up pretty early

thumb

Nishant Sindhu's five fer crushes Bangladesh A in the semifinal

India A thumped Bangladesh A by 51 runs and booked their tickets for the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Yash Dhull's fifty and Nishant Sindhu's 5 far helped India A wi

thumb

Mahmudul Hasan Joy's majestic hundred propels Bangladesh into semifinal of Emerging Asia Cup

Bangladesh A thumped Afghanistan A by 21 runs to reach the semifinal of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday (18th July) at P Sara Oval, Colombo.Winning the toss Bangladesh

thumb

Tanzid Tamim's quick-fire fifty after Sakib's four wicket haul help Bangladesh overcome Oman

Bangladesh A thumped Oman A by 8 wickets on Saturday (15th July) at Sinhalese Sports Ground. Bangladeshi bowlers wrapped Oman's innings for 126 only which Bangladesh chased comfort

thumb

Avishka Fernando's majestic innings outplays Bangladesh A by 48 runs

In the first match of ACC Emerging Asia Cup Bangladesh A locked their horns against Sri Lanka A. Sri Lanka A thumped Bangladesh A by 48 runs on Thursday (13th July) in Colombo.Earl

thumb

Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.