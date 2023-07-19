
ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 News
thumb

Mahedi not thinking about World Cup, wants to focus on Emerging Asia Cup

Mahedi Hasan is playing aneffective role with the bat in the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup. He played anextraordinary innings of 36 runs from 19 balls against the Afghanistan 'A' t

thumb

Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis

thumb

Schedule announced for ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023

The ACCEmerging Teams Asia Cup will be held in July. This season will be held in SriLanka. The schedule of the event has been published. Bangladesh have a game onthe first day.Eigh

thumb

Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t

