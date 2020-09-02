
Abu Jayed Chowdhury. News
thumb

BCB confident of playing three pacers

Bangladesh is scheduled to play a three match Test series against Sri Lanka in October. Although, Bangladesh Pacers are prominent in shorter formats, but they often suffer to shine

thumb

Taskin set to replace Rahi in Bangladesh's World Cup squad

There is going to be another surprise inclusion in the Bangladesh Cricket Team but the most awaited one for many as pacer Taskin Ahmed is going to replace pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury

thumb

BCL gets underway today

The seventh season of the country's only franchise-based first-class cricket tournament Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) is rolling onto the ground from today (November 21).[caption

thumb

Mashrafe set to join ODI squad

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's participation in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Windies was under the cloud of uncertainty as his wife has been physicall

