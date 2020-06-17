
Abu Haider News
thumb

Ramiz slams Misbah over England Tour squad

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja slams head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for the poor selection wits in upcoming England tour and he gave a “5 out of 10” rating for the

thumb

HP post fighting total against NT in the fifth ODI

Bangladesh High Performance XI have posted a fighting total against Northern Territory in the fifth and last ODI match of their Australia tour. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ শেষ ম্যাচেও লড়াকু সংগ্

thumb

Haider, Liton lead HP to achieve yet another comfortable victory

[caption id="attachment_80904" align="aligncenter" width="960"] Picture: Cricketers of HP squad celebrate the victory. (File Photo)[/caption]Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad

thumb

HP team beat Northern Territory in the nail biter

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad start their Australia mission with a victory. In their very first match of the tour, they faced Northern Territory cricket team at Marrara Cr

