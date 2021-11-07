Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 News
Afridi not available for upcoming T10 League
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will not be available for this season'sAbu Dhabi T10 League. His franchisee Bangla Tigers has confirmed the news.Afridi not available for upco
du Plessis named Bangla Tigers captain
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been appointed as the icon and skipper of Bangla Tigers for the 2021-22 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League.du Plessis's appointment "is
Bangla Tigers add Law, Nixon, Tait as coaches
Bangla Tigers have appointed new coaches ahead of the next Abu Dhabi T10 League season.Stuart Law, the Australian who has coached Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies in internati