Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News
ILT20 2022-23: Sunil Narine leads Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Sunil Narine has been named captain of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 6-team ILT20 League which will start on January 13 next year in the UAE.Sunil Narine has been named leader
ILT20: List of UAE cricketers secured by six franchises
In just over one month until thefirst ‘Smartball’ is bowled, and the first bat echoes its glorious crack acrossthe Dubai International Stadium, the International League T20 (ILT20)
Inaugural ILT20 to launch with Dubai Capitals-Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match
The first edition of theInternational League T20 is assured to raise the roof of the DubaiInternational Stadium (Dubai, UAE) through a blockbuster opening match betweenGMR’s Dubai
International League T20 Stars Hasaranga, Gurbaz shine in Asia Cup
The recently-concluded Asia Cup,which was played between India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka andBangladesh witnessed a number of star performers, who will dazzle the
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders sign Russell, Narine, Bairstow
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders(ADKR) have signed 14 players for the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20),including the two West Indies’ star all-rounders Andre Russell and SunilNari