Abu Dhabi News


Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra



ILT20 Schools Cup launched across UAE

DP World ILT20 Season 1 gathereda staggering 367 million viewership worldwide on linear and digital platformsthrough Zee Network and its syndicate partners – the second most for an



Afghanistan to do camp in Abu Dhabi after Bangladesh Test

Afghanistan will play a fullseries against the Tigers, that's why they have already reached Bangladesh.However, many people will be surprised if they look at the schedule of theser



Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Shakib Al Hasan to lead Bangla Tigers

The Bangla Tigers have announced that Bangladesh national team figurehead Shakib Al Hasan will lead the team for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League season, which is schedule



Second leg of IPL 2021 to go ahead with limited number of fans: BCCI

The IPL 2021 was held in India where as many as 29 games were staged before the tournament was postponed for an indefinite time due to a coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich IPL has



PSL officially shifts to UAE

The remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will be staged in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed.The postponed tournament that is slated for June was ini



Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Fixtures, venue, full squads and other important details

Cricket has witnessed plenty of changes with respect to formats over the decades. While everyone thought T20 format alone is the shortest one, there came another format which is ev



Ireland-UAE ODI suspended after COVID-19 cases

Ireland travelled to Abu Dhabi to play four-match ODI series against the United Arab Emirates. The hosts comfortably won the first game by 6 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rightl



T-10 League set to begin in January next year

Despite the pandemic, the Abu Dhabi T-10 league is set to begin from January next year in United Arab of Emirates (UAE). The tournament will kick-off on January 28 while the final



Abu Dhabi Stadium open to England during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus has caused extensive damage to public life in England. In the meantime, the number of people affected by coronavirus in the country is about one and a half lakh, about



Moeen Ali thinks he has been made the scapegoat

England cricketer Moeen Ali thinks he was unfairly made the scapegoat for England defeats. He also does not believe he is ready for a return to Test cricket yet.[caption id="attach



Pakistan get blues in Abu Dhabi, Kiwis pamper 4 run win in 1st Test

New Zealand pulled off a thrilling four-run win over Pakistan, the narrowest Test winning margin for the Kiwis, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.Defending a 176-run targ

