Abhimanyu Easwaran News
Abhimany Easwaran to captain India A against England Lions
Following the conclusion of thismonth, Abhimanyu Easwaran will take charge of India A in the first two matchesthat the England Lions will play in Ahmedabad.The squad also contains
Abhimanyu Easwaran replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad in India's squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruledout of the two-match Test series against South Africa due to injury. AbhimanyuEaswaran will replace Gaikwad in India's squad.The 26-year-old Gaikwad s
KL Rahul picks up injury, participation in the second Test is uncertain
Regular captain Rohit Sharma isout of the team due to injury. So KL Rahul is leading the team in the Testseries against Bangladesh. This time Rahul also got injured. His participat
Live: India bat first, both teams go for three spinners and two pacers
India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.The good news for Bangl
Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh, KL Rahul to lead the side
India captain Rohit Sharmareturned home after suffering a thumb injury while fielding in the second ODImatch in Dhaka a few days ago. Eventually, he missed the third ODI too. Now,
Jaydev Unadkat included in India's Test squad after 12 years
As a replacement for the injuredMohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat has been included in India's Test squad for the Bangladeshseries. Unadkat will join the team in Chattogram in the nex
India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day
Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla
Easwaran century puts India A in control on day 2
India A are on the way to taking abig lead in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A after the secondday on Wednesday (December 7) in Sylhet. They finished the day at 324/
India A take mammoth lead with centuries from Jaiswal and Easwaran
After batting failure againstIndia 'A' team in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh 'A' team cricketers were unable totake advantage of the bowling too. The visitors took a lead of 292runs in t
Superb India A take full control after Bangladesh A batting disaster
At the end of the first day ofthe unofficial first Test between Bangladesh A and India A, the visiting team finishedthe day with a lead of 8 runs. The hosts Bangladesh failed massi
Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour
The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil
Suryakumar, Shaw to fly England as replacements
The right-handed batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw are set to fly England as replacements for the injured players there.The five-match Test series between India and England