Abhimanyu Easwaran News
thumb

Abhimany Easwaran to captain India A against England Lions

Following the conclusion of thismonth, Abhimanyu Easwaran will take charge of India A in the first two matchesthat the England Lions will play in Ahmedabad.The squad also contains

thumb

Abhimanyu Easwaran replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad in India's squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruledout of the two-match Test series against South Africa due to injury. AbhimanyuEaswaran will replace Gaikwad in India's squad.The 26-year-old Gaikwad s

thumb

KL Rahul picks up injury, participation in the second Test is uncertain

Regular captain Rohit Sharma isout of the team due to injury. So KL Rahul is leading the team in the Testseries against Bangladesh. This time Rahul also got injured. His participat

thumb

Live: India bat first, both teams go for three spinners and two pacers

India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.The good news for Bangl

thumb

Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh, KL Rahul to lead the side

India captain Rohit Sharmareturned home after suffering a thumb injury while fielding in the second ODImatch in Dhaka a few days ago. Eventually, he missed the third ODI too. Now,

thumb

Jaydev Unadkat included in India's Test squad after 12 years

As a replacement for the injuredMohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat has been included in India's Test squad for the Bangladeshseries. Unadkat will join the team in Chattogram in the nex

thumb

India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day

Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla

thumb

Easwaran century puts India A in control on day 2

India A are on the way to taking abig lead in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A after the secondday on Wednesday (December 7) in Sylhet. They finished the day at 324/

thumb

India A take mammoth lead with centuries from Jaiswal and Easwaran

After batting failure againstIndia 'A' team in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh 'A' team cricketers were unable totake advantage of the bowling too. The visitors took a lead of 292runs in t

thumb

Superb India A take full control after Bangladesh A batting disaster

At the end of the first day ofthe unofficial first Test between Bangladesh A and India A, the visiting team finishedthe day with a lead of 8 runs. The hosts Bangladesh failed massi

thumb

Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour

The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil

thumb

Suryakumar, Shaw to fly England as replacements

The right-handed batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw are set to fly England as replacements for the injured players there.The five-match Test series between India and England

