Abdul Qadir News
Babar didn't bring me in Pakistan team: Usman Qadir on nepotism issue
Usman Qadir is the son of the latelegendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir. Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain ImranKhan was a close friend of Qadir. Usman got a chance in the national
Chanderpaul, Edwards and Abdul Qadir inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announces the latest legends to join the prestigious roster of cricket greats that make up the ICC Hall of Fame.Iconic Pakistani spinn
Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers
If one of the daughters of former Pakistani captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is married to Shaheen Shah Afridi, it will be an another pair of father-in-law and son-in-law havi
Pakistan is Brazil of cricket: Wasim Akram
Brazil is by far the most successful country in football history. They have won the crown of world football excellence five times. Australia has this achievement in cricket. They a
'Everything changed when my dad passed on' - Usman Qadir
Young leg spinner Usman Qadir, the son of cricketing world's miraculous leg-spinner (late) Abdul Qadir says that it has been his father’s dream to see him play for Pakistan nationa
Tahir tweets heartful message for late Qadir
Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir passed away at the age of 63 from a cardiac arrest on Friday. He featured in two World Cups for Pakistan.Abdul Qadir, who represented Pakistan in 198
Abdul Qadir passes away after cardiac arrest
Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir passed away at the age of 63 after a cardiac arrest on Friday.Abdul Qadir, who represented Pakistan in 1983 and 1987 World Cup has passed aw
Son of legendary Pakistani bowler selected to play for an Australia XI
The son of one of the all-time great bowlers of Pakistan Abdul Qadir has been included in Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI.Usman Qadir, son of Abdul Qadir, one of the greatest bowle