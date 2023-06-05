
Abdul Baten News
thumb

New Zealand's Ian Mackenzie to train Bangladesh's curators

Curators have to play a big rolein cricket even though they are not very famous. So curators also need to beskilled to maintain the standard of play. Ian Mackenzie will train curat

thumb

BCB to bring modern technology to practice even in rain

The amount of rain in Bangladeshis sometimes excessive. As a result, the practice sessions of the cricketersare interrupted. But now the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is makingarr

thumb

BCB arranging special courses for curators

There are discussions andcriticisms about the country's wickets throughout the year. Despite playingwell on the country's wicket, the Bangladeshi cricketers of the country goabroad

