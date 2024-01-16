
Abbas Afridi News
thumb

Abbas Afridi to miss the third T20I against New Zealand

The misery in Pakistan's cricketis not ending. Despite making so many changes after the failure of the WorldCup, the team has not yet seen any victory in the Australia - New Zealan

thumb

Mohammad Amir to play for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir isthe regular face of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He often hasexperience playing in multiple teams of BPL. Amir has signed with Fortune

thumb

Fortune Barishal rope in Shoaib Malik for BPL 2024

The franchises have started preparingthe team ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Teams like RangpurRiders, Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers are recruiti

thumb

Fortune Barishal include Paul Stirling, Abbas Afridi and retain 3 local cricketers including Riyad

Fortune Barishal has startedpreparing the team ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theyhave retained Mahmudullah Riyad and three local cricketers. They decided t

thumb

Abbas Afridi takes first hat-trick and fifer in GT20 Canada 2023

Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi caused chaos during Saturday's game between the Vancouver Knights and the Montreal Tigers in the GT20 Canada in Brampton.Pakistan-Montreal Tigers pace

thumb

Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final

Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi

