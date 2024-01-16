Abbas Afridi News
Abbas Afridi to miss the third T20I against New Zealand
The misery in Pakistan's cricketis not ending. Despite making so many changes after the failure of the WorldCup, the team has not yet seen any victory in the Australia - New Zealan
Mohammad Amir to play for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir isthe regular face of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He often hasexperience playing in multiple teams of BPL. Amir has signed with Fortune
Fortune Barishal rope in Shoaib Malik for BPL 2024
The franchises have started preparingthe team ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Teams like RangpurRiders, Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers are recruiti
Fortune Barishal include Paul Stirling, Abbas Afridi and retain 3 local cricketers including Riyad
Fortune Barishal has startedpreparing the team ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theyhave retained Mahmudullah Riyad and three local cricketers. They decided t
Abbas Afridi takes first hat-trick and fifer in GT20 Canada 2023
Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi caused chaos during Saturday's game between the Vancouver Knights and the Montreal Tigers in the GT20 Canada in Brampton.Pakistan-Montreal Tigers pace
Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final
Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi