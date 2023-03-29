
Aaron Phangiso News
thumb

Aaron Phangiso is allowed to bowl after his action is cleared

South Africa and Joburg Super Kings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been cleared to bowl after his action was cleared after a retest, the SA20 league said.Aaron Phangiso, the S

thumb

Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 for illegal action

Joburg Super Kings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling at SA20, South Africa's franchise-based T20 tournament, for an illegal action.South Africa and Jo

thumb

Aaron Phangiso reported for suspected bowling action in SA20

South Africa and Joburg SuperKings' left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been accused of questionable bowlingaction. South Africa's new franchise league SA20 in the current season h

thumb

Watch: Phangiso takes a sharp diving catch

South African player Aaron Phangiso took a sharp running diving catch in the ongoing Mzansi Super League in his home country. The Mzansi Super League is now on the floors, South Af

