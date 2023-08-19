Aaqib Javed News
Kohli is not as consistent as Babar: Aaqib Javed
Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javedterms India star batter Virat Kohli as an inconsistent batter.Fans compare Babar with Kohli always.There is a war of words between the supporters o
Aaqib Javed proposes Shaheen Afridi for Pakistan's T20I captain
Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain of the T20I team due to his fearless approach.Forme
Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf: Aaqib Javed
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Indiapacer Umran Malik are currently one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket.However, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has found a stark differen
He shouldn't play Tests because he's not that trained" - Aaqib Javed makes a big statement on Haris Rauf
After losing in Rawalpindi, Pakistan meet Pakistan in the second Test of the three-game series on Friday 9 December at the Multan Cricket Stadium.After losing their first friendly
Aaqib raises question marks over Shaheen Afridi's fitness
Pakistan's left pacer Shaheen Shah recently made his comeback to the national team after a three-month hiatus from an injury sustained in the first friendly against Sri Lanka in Ga
Facing Shami and Bhuvneshwar will be challenge for Pakistan Batting, Aaqib Javed
Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed has warned Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of the Indian-Pak clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup over the Indian bowling unit.Team India meets arch
EX Pakistan cricketer not satisfied with Pakistan T20 World Cup squad
Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the selection of players in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad and doubted the men in green would do any better
Pakistan does not have a Hardik Pandya like all-rounder: Aaqib Javed
On August 28, India will kick offtheir Asia Cup 2022 campaign against archrivals Pakistan, and all the expertsare already making predictions about the match. Pakistan's 1992 WorldC
PSL is ahead of IPL: Aaqib Javed
The Indian Premier League (IPL) led the way, not just the T20 league, but the entire format. Thereforenone ever hesitated to accept IPL as the best T20 league. However, according
Aaqib Javed slams PCB for accepting Amir in the squad
Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir doesn’t deserve to be part of the squad in the upcoming England series.Due to the birth of his s
Aaqib Javed exposes reasons behind fixing in Pakistan
Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed has said that lack of proper system in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the main reason behind this curse of fixing. He also opined that d
Match fixing mafia linked with India, says Aaqib Javed
Former Pakistani fast-bowler Aaqib Javed has brought a serious allegation against India. He alleged that the match-fixing mafia is linked to India directly.In an interview to a Pak