
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Aaqib Javed News
thumb

Kohli is not as consistent as Babar: Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javedterms India star batter Virat Kohli as an inconsistent batter.Fans compare Babar with Kohli always.There is a war of words between the supporters o

thumb

Aaqib Javed proposes Shaheen Afridi for Pakistan's T20I captain

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain of the T20I team due to his fearless approach.Forme

thumb

Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf: Aaqib Javed

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Indiapacer Umran Malik are currently one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket.However, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has found a stark differen

thumb

He shouldn't play Tests because he's not that trained" - Aaqib Javed makes a big statement on Haris Rauf

After losing in Rawalpindi, Pakistan meet Pakistan in the second Test of the three-game series on Friday 9 December at the Multan Cricket Stadium.After losing their first friendly

thumb

Aaqib raises question marks over Shaheen Afridi's fitness

Pakistan's left pacer Shaheen Shah recently made his comeback to the national team after a three-month hiatus from an injury sustained in the first friendly against Sri Lanka in Ga

thumb

Facing Shami and Bhuvneshwar will be challenge for Pakistan Batting, Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed has warned Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of the Indian-Pak clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup over the Indian bowling unit.Team India meets arch

thumb

EX Pakistan cricketer not satisfied with Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the selection of players in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad and doubted the men in green would do any better

thumb

Pakistan does not have a Hardik Pandya like all-rounder: Aaqib Javed

On August 28, India will kick offtheir Asia Cup 2022 campaign against archrivals Pakistan, and all the expertsare already making predictions about the match. Pakistan's 1992 WorldC

thumb

PSL is ahead of IPL: Aaqib Javed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) led the way, not just the T20 league, but the entire format. Thereforenone ever hesitated to accept IPL as the best T20 league. However, according

thumb

Aaqib Javed slams PCB for accepting Amir in the squad

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir doesn’t deserve to be part of the squad in the upcoming England series.Due to the birth of his s

thumb

Aaqib Javed exposes reasons behind fixing in Pakistan

Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed has said that lack of proper system in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the main reason behind this curse of fixing. He also opined that d

thumb

Match fixing mafia linked with India, says Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistani fast-bowler Aaqib Javed has brought a serious allegation against India. He alleged that the match-fixing mafia is linked to India directly.In an interview to a Pak

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.