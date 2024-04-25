Aakash Chopra News
"Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency"-Aakash Chopra
Former Indian batter and Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has applauded Gujrat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan for his unreal consistency in the ongoing IPL season. Sai SudarshanDelhi Cap
'Why does Bangladesh do this? Let my brother play: Chopra
Mustafizur Rahman is playing great in IPL. He is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with his eye-catching bowling in every match for Chennai. However, Mustafiz will soon return to
You are not a wrestler and you are not Andre Russell: Chopra on Jaiswal's poor form
Aakash Chopra has raised someworry over Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's attitude duringtheir IPL 2024 victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).Jaiswal has not b
Harshit Rana is trusted more than Starc: Aakash Chopra
In preparation for their 2024Indian Premier League match against the Rajasthan Royals, Aakash Chopra haspointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have more faith in deathbow
'Why did Trent Boult bowl only two overs?' - Aakash Chopra Critiques Rajasthan Royals' Bowling Strategy in IPL 2024 RR vs GT
At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals suffered their first IPL 2024 season defeat to the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match.While the match showcased fireworks
Aakash Chopra urges Jaiswal to play a little cautiously ahead of the clash against Gujrat Titans
The prodigious Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has been off - colored in this season of IPL. He had a stellar season last year in the Indian Premier League but hasn’t touched his
Chennai Super Kings are Chepauk Super Kings: Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra, a reputablecricket commentator, praised the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for securing theirthird home victory in IPL 2024. Aakash Chopra referred to the Chennai SuperKi
Gujarat’s situation is looking slightly bad this time: Chopra
Following their defeat at thehands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Aakash Chopra has a somewhat gloomyoutlook on the Gujarat Titans' (GT) prospects of making it to the IPL 2024p
Some people have seasons, this player has years: Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill
After his impressive IPL 2024knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 4, former India opener Aakash Chopralauded Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill. After being assigned to
Left-arm seamers are troubling him: Aakash Chopra on Gaikwad's poor form
Captain of the Chennai SuperKings (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been having trouble with left-arm seamers,according to Aakash Chopra.Gaikwad has been dismissed in allthree of his inn
Aakash Chopra mentions Dhawan's slow innings for Punjab's loss to Bengaluru
Aakash Chopra has cited thePunjab Kings' (PBKS) failure to amass a significant score, which included thecomparatively sluggish innings of Shikhar Dhawan, as one of the factorscontr
"The first strength you see is the Indian batting contingent" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's strengths for IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23, Saturday as they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress, Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be qu