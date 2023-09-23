
5 Wickets haul News
thumb

Mohammed Shami becomes second highest wicket taker for India against Australia In ODIs

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami achieved a massive milestone in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Mohammed Shami surpassed former pacer Ajit Agarkar to

thumb

Rehan Ahmed Youngest bowler to take five-wicket haul on Test debut

England debutant leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed completed a five-wicket move on his Test debut in Karachi in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan.England debutant leg-s

thumb

Abrar Ahmed enters record books with 5-wicket haul in Test debut

Pakistani mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed rocked England with a memorable seven-wicket move on the first day of the ongoing second Test against the two sides in Multan.Pakistan's myste

