3rd T20 News
South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa and Australia will face off in the third and final game of the three-game T20I series. Kingsmead in Durban will host the clash on Sunday 3 September.South Africa will
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the third game of the five-game T20I series on Monday, April 17. The game between PAK and New Zealand will take place at the Gaddafi Stadi
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand meets Sri Lanka on Saturday in the third and final T20I of the series. Hosts New Zealand returned to winning ways with an easy 9-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I to level
UAE vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The third game of the Abu Dhabi Friendship series will be played on February 19, 2023 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, where the spirited UAE side will take on a deflated Afghan side for t
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The third T20I between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place on Wednesday 1st February at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.India meets New Zealand in the third T20I on
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Hardik Pandya-led Team India meets Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the decider of the three-game T20I series on 7 January 2023 (Saturday) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadi