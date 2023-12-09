3rd ODI News
West Indies vs England 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
In a thrilling conclusion to the three-match ODI series, England and the West Indies will lock horns in the third and final match on Saturday at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridg
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The third and final ODI between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place on Wednesday, September 27 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.The three-match O
England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
England and Ireland will face each other in the 3rd ODI of the series on Tuesday. With a powerful all-round show, England prevailed in the 2nd ODI and took a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, I
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Bangladesh and New Zealand will face each other in the third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on September 26.Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the fin
Axar Patel Ruled Out Of 3rd ODI against Australia
Axar Patel's hopes of recovering in time for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 have suffered another setback as he has been ruled out for the upcoming third and final ODI against Aus
England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
With the series level at 1-1, England and New Zealand will face each other again in the third ODI of the series at The Oval on Wednesday. New Zealand won the opening match of the s
South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa and Australia face each other in the third game of their ongoing five-match ODI series. Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host this fight on Tuesday September 12th.Sou
Pakistan changes in playing XI for third ODI against Afghanistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) team management is expected to announce at least three changes in the playing XI for the third and final match of the one-day international (ODI) s
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third match of the ODI series. Afghanistan were so close in the previous match to get their first-ever ODI win against Pakistan, bu
West Indies vs India 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
West Indies take on India in the third and final game of their three-game ODI series on Tuesday (1 August) at Tarouba's Brian Lara Stadium.With the series tied 1-1, the West Indies
Virat Kohli doubtful for 3rd ODI, didn’t travel with team to Trinidad
Flamboyant Indian batsman Virat Kohli is likely to be rested for the third and final ODI game against the West Indies. It is understood that the former India captain did not travel
UAE vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on West Indies (WI) in the third and final ODI of their three-game series. Sharjah Cricket Stadium is ready to host this exciting competiti