
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
1st Semi Final News
thumb

Sikandar Bakht makes bizarre claim about India’s sneaky toss technique

Former Pakistan bowler Sikandar Bakht has claimed that Rohit Sharma deliberately throws the coin far away during the toss to prevent the opposition captain from seeing it.Former Pa

thumb

India vs New Zealand 1st Semi Final, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. It is a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final where New Zealand were 18 runs a

thumb

Essex vs Hampshire 1st Semi Final Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

It's the final day of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast as the Essex Eagles take on defending champions Hampshire Hawks in the 1st Semi-Finals.Day one of the Vitality Blast 2023 semi-fin

thumb

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Semi Final, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

After 42 matches at the 2022 T20 World Cup, we find ourselves in the bottom four in contention, with New Zealand and Pakistan meeting in the opening semifinals on Wednesday night.

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.