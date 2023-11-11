1000 Runs News
Joe Root becomes 1st England batsman to score 1000 runs in ODI World Cup
Joe Root became the first English batsman to score 1000 runs in the history of the mega event after he achieved the feat against Pakistan.The 2023 ODI World Cup may not have gone t
IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis completes 1000 IPL runs for RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis completed 1000 runs for RCB in the Indianpremier league on Tuesday.In game number 54 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL