Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab Khan on breaking his record
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has congratulated all-rounder Shadab Khan on becoming the first Pakistani bowler to win 100 wickets in T20I cricket.Former Pakistan cricket te
Shadab Khan is first Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20I wickets
Shadab Khan became the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan at the T20 Internationals on Monday and the first Pakistani bowler to win 100 wickets in the shortest format.In a remarkabl