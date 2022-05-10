
ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award News
thumb

Shan Masood wins the PCA Player of the Month award for Impressive Performance in County Cricket

Pakistan's left-hander Shan Masood, who is representing Derbyshire at the ongoing County Championship 2022, won the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) Player of the Month a

thumb

England's Joe Root wins the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award

Joe Root scored 1,708 runs in 15 games, becoming the third player in history to score over 1,700 runs in Test cricket in a calendar year, joining Mohammad Yousuf and Sir Vivian Ric

