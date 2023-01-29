
Big Bash Final News
thumb

Jhye Richardson likely to miss the BBL Finals due to injury

Perth Scorchers pacer Jhye Richardson will miss next Saturday's BBL playoff as he continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.Australian pacer Jhye Richardson is set to miss the

thumb

BBL Final: Scorchers claim BBL title for record fourth time

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A spectacular strike from Laurie Evans propelled the Perth Scorchers to claim a record fourth Big Bash League title on Friday by beating the Sydney Sixers by 79

thumb

BBL: Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash Final after a dramatic and controversial final over

Hayden Kerr had a brilliant 98 unbeaten run, but controversy marred the end of the Sydney Sixers' exciting four-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League Challen

