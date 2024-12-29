Bangladesh Premier League News Updates
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi BPL 2024 Match 1, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Bangladesh Premier League 2024 – Match 1 – Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi to be played on 30th December at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.Fortune Barishal (FB) w
Miraz to lead Khulna Tigers, Ariful named Sylhet Strikers' captain
With just a day to go before theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 kicks off on December 30, all sevenparticipating teams have finally unveiled their captains. The announcementsc
Dhaka Capitals sign Jason Roy for BPL 2025
England’s explosive opener JasonRoy is set to light up the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) once again. TheEnglish star has signed with Dhaka Capitals, a new franchise making its de
Tamim Iqbal criticizes BPL's focus on concerts over cricket development
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) has undergone a significant revamp this year, earning widespread praisefor improved organization and added fan engagement. With initiatives liket
Thisara Perera names Litton Das as Dhaka Capitals' 'main man' ahead of BPL 2025
The announcement of ThisaraPerera as the captain of Dhaka Capitals for BPL 2025 has sparked mixedreactions among fans. Many were expecting Litton Das to take the reins afterhis rem
Ijaz Ahmed excited to lead Durbar Rajshahi in BPL 2025
Pakistan’s Ijaz Ahmed, a seasonedcricketer and coach, has taken up the role of head coach for Durbar Rajshahi inthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025. Currently in Bangladesh, I
Points Table
BPL 2025
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Rangpur Riders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chittagong Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Durbar Rajshahi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Khulna Tigers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sylhet Strikers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fortune Barishal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Dhaka Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0