Bangladesh Premier League News Updates

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi BPL 2024 Match 1, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Bangladesh Premier League 2024 – Match 1 – Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi to be played on 30th December at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.Fortune Barishal (FB) w

Miraz to lead Khulna Tigers, Ariful named Sylhet Strikers' captain

With just a day to go before theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 kicks off on December 30, all sevenparticipating teams have finally unveiled their captains. The announcementsc

Dhaka Capitals sign Jason Roy for BPL 2025

England’s explosive opener JasonRoy is set to light up the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) once again. TheEnglish star has signed with Dhaka Capitals, a new franchise making its de

Tamim Iqbal criticizes BPL's focus on concerts over cricket development

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) has undergone a significant revamp this year, earning widespread praisefor improved organization and added fan engagement. With initiatives liket

Thisara Perera names Litton Das as Dhaka Capitals' 'main man' ahead of BPL 2025

The announcement of ThisaraPerera as the captain of Dhaka Capitals for BPL 2025 has sparked mixedreactions among fans. Many were expecting Litton Das to take the reins afterhis rem

Ijaz Ahmed excited to lead Durbar Rajshahi in BPL 2025

Pakistan’s Ijaz Ahmed, a seasonedcricketer and coach, has taken up the role of head coach for Durbar Rajshahi inthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025. Currently in Bangladesh, I

Points Table

BPL 2025

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Rangpur RidersRangpur Riders0000000
2Chittagong KingsChittagong Kings0000000
3Durbar RajshahiDurbar Rajshahi0000000
4Khulna TigersKhulna Tigers0000000
5Sylhet StrikersSylhet Strikers0000000
6Fortune BarishalFortune Barishal0000000
7Dhaka CapitalsDhaka Capitals0000000

Latest News

