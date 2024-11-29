
Bangladesh tour of West Indies News Updates

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan opts out of West Indies series after BCB rejects terms

The hopes of seeing Shakib AlHasan don the Bangladesh jersey again seem to have come to an end. The starall-rounder and former national captain had presented three demands to theBa

thumb

West Indies aim for whitewash against Bangladesh in Test series

The West Indies are leading 1-0in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. With just a draw needed in thesecond Test to clinch the series, the hosts are confident but hungry f

thumb

Towhid Hridoy doubtful fur West Indies ODIs

Bangladesh’s favorite format, ODIcricket, has often been a source of pride. Despite recent struggles in Tests,the Tigers aim to bounce back with a series win in the upcoming ODIs.

thumb

Taskin Ahmed’s big leap in ICC Rankings highlights Bangladesh’s positives

The latest ICC Test playerrankings have brought significant changes, with India's Jasprit Bumrahdethroning Kagiso Rabada to become the top-ranked Test bowler. DespiteBangladesh's h

thumb

Coach Andre Coley confident ahead of Jamaica Test as West Imdies dominate Bangladesh

West Indies crushed Bangladesh by 201 runs in the first Test in Antigua, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Despite facing a brief challenge from Taskin Ahmed’s fiery bowli

thumb

Brathwaite praises pacers after Antigua triumph, eyes whitewash in Jamaica

West Indies secured a commanding 201-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Antigua. The win showcased their bowling prowess, led by the experienced Kemar Roach, and the

