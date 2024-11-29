Bangladesh tour of West Indies News Updates
Shakib Al Hasan opts out of West Indies series after BCB rejects terms
The hopes of seeing Shakib AlHasan don the Bangladesh jersey again seem to have come to an end. The starall-rounder and former national captain had presented three demands to theBa
West Indies aim for whitewash against Bangladesh in Test series
The West Indies are leading 1-0in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. With just a draw needed in thesecond Test to clinch the series, the hosts are confident but hungry f
Towhid Hridoy doubtful fur West Indies ODIs
Bangladesh’s favorite format, ODIcricket, has often been a source of pride. Despite recent struggles in Tests,the Tigers aim to bounce back with a series win in the upcoming ODIs.
Taskin Ahmed’s big leap in ICC Rankings highlights Bangladesh’s positives
The latest ICC Test playerrankings have brought significant changes, with India's Jasprit Bumrahdethroning Kagiso Rabada to become the top-ranked Test bowler. DespiteBangladesh's h
Coach Andre Coley confident ahead of Jamaica Test as West Imdies dominate Bangladesh
West Indies crushed Bangladesh by 201 runs in the first Test in Antigua, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Despite facing a brief challenge from Taskin Ahmed’s fiery bowli
Brathwaite praises pacers after Antigua triumph, eyes whitewash in Jamaica
West Indies secured a commanding 201-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Antigua. The win showcased their bowling prowess, led by the experienced Kemar Roach, and the