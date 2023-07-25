
Indian Premier League News Updates

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match

The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League

Gaikwad reckons IPL 2022 pitches were bowler friendly

Ruturaj Gaikwad is turning out to be one of the rising stars in the present era. He hogged the limelight when he finished as the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 season. The righ

Points Table

Indian Premier League

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans14104000.31620
2Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals1495000.29818
3Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants1495000.25118
4Royal Challengers BengaluruRoyal Challengers Bengaluru148600-0.25316
5Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals1477000.20414
6Punjab KingsPunjab Kings1477000.12614
7Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders1468000.14612
8Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad146800-0.37912
9Chennai Super KingsChennai Super Kings1441000-0.2038
10Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians1441000-0.5068
