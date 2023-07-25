Indian Premier League News Updates
Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a
Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament
Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig
IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match
The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad
India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe
Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League
Gaikwad reckons IPL 2022 pitches were bowler friendly
Ruturaj Gaikwad is turning out to be one of the rising stars in the present era. He hogged the limelight when he finished as the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 season. The righ
Points Table
Indian Premier League
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0.316
|20
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0.298
|18
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0.251
|18
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|-0.253
|16
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0.204
|14
|6
|Punjab Kings
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0.126
|14
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0.146
|12
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|-0.379
|12
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|-0.203
|8
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|-0.506
|8