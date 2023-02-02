ICC Men's T20 World Cup News Updates
There were times when I wanted to give up: Shaheen about his rehabilitation sessions
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi has been struggling with injury for a long time. Currently, he’s undergoingthe rehabilitation process. It is assumed that he will be back aga
Rankings don't matter: Rohit Sharma
India were already at the top ofthe T20 rankings. After whitewashing New Zealand recently, they are now No. 1in ODIs as well. However, India captain Rohit Sharma is not thinking ab
Hopefully I'll be back around the IPL time: Livingstone
England star all-rounder LiamLivingstone is hopeful to return in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) ashe continues his rehabilitation program after suffering from a knee inju
Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf: Aaqib Javed
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Indiapacer Umran Malik are currently one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket.However, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has found a stark differen
I like to play aggressively: Litton Das
Litton Das’ performance in the2021 T20 World Cup was questioned by everyone. Had Liton played a little moreaggressive cricket, Bangladesh could have won one more match in the main
Dravid hints at end of Kohli and Rohit in international T20s
India coach Rahul Dravid hints atthe end of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s careers in international T20 cricket.He clears that Kohli and Rohit are not in mind for next year's T20 W
Points Table
Group 2
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|India
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1.319
|8
|2
|Pakistan
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1.028
|6
|3
|South Africa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0.874
|5
|4
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.849
|4
|5
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-1.176
|4
|6
|Zimbabwe
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|-1.138
|3
Group 1
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2.113
|7
|2
|England
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0.473
|7
|3
|Australia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|-0.173
|7
|4
|Sri Lanka
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.422
|4
|5
|Ireland
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|-1.615
|3
|6
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|-0.571
|2
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.667
|4
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.162
|4
|3
|Namibia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0.730
|2
|4
|United Arab Emirates
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-1.235
|2
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Zimbabwe
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.200
|4
|2
|Ireland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.105
|4
|3
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0.304
|2
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.563
|2