
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







ICC Men's T20 World Cup News Updates

thumb

There were times when I wanted to give up: Shaheen about his rehabilitation sessions

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi has been struggling with injury for a long time. Currently, he’s undergoingthe rehabilitation process. It is assumed that he will be back aga

thumb

Rankings don't matter: Rohit Sharma

India were already at the top ofthe T20 rankings. After whitewashing New Zealand recently, they are now No. 1in ODIs as well. However, India captain Rohit Sharma is not thinking ab

thumb

Hopefully I'll be back around the IPL time: Livingstone

England star all-rounder LiamLivingstone is hopeful to return in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) ashe continues his rehabilitation program after suffering from a knee inju

thumb

Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf: Aaqib Javed

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Indiapacer Umran Malik are currently one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket.However, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has found a stark differen

thumb

I like to play aggressively: Litton Das

Litton Das’ performance in the2021 T20 World Cup was questioned by everyone. Had Liton played a little moreaggressive cricket, Bangladesh could have won one more match in the main

thumb

Dravid hints at end of Kohli and Rohit in international T20s

India coach Rahul Dravid hints atthe end of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s careers in international T20 cricket.He clears that Kohli and Rohit are not in mind for next year's T20 W

Points Table

Group 2

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1IndiaIndia541001.3198
2PakistanPakistan532001.0286
3South AfricaSouth Africa522100.8745
4NetherlandsNetherlands52300-0.8494
5BangladeshBangladesh52300-1.1764
6ZimbabweZimbabwe51310-1.1383

Group 1

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1New ZealandNew Zealand531102.1137
2EnglandEngland531100.4737
3AustraliaAustralia53110-0.1737
4Sri LankaSri Lanka52300-0.4224
5IrelandIreland51310-1.6153
6AfghanistanAfghanistan50320-0.5712

Group A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri LankaSri Lanka321000.6674
2NetherlandsNetherlands32100-0.1624
3NamibiaNamibia312000.7302
4United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates31200-1.2352

Group B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1ZimbabweZimbabwe321000.2004
2IrelandIreland321000.1054
3ScotlandScotland312000.3042
4West IndiesWest Indies31200-0.5632
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.