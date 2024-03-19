Pakistan Super League News Updates
Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to
Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history
Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft
The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat
Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach
The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo
Points Table
PSL
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Multan Sultans
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1.253
|18
|2
|Lahore Qalandars
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0.765
|12
|3
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|-0.340
|12
|4
|Islamabad United
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-0.069
|8
|5
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-0.720
|8
|6
|Karachi Kings
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|-0.878
|2