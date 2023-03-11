
Commonwealth Games Womens Cricket Qualifier 2022 News Updates

thumb

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

thumb

Australia captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket

Meg Lanning, captain of theAustralian women's team, has decided to take an indefinite leave of absencefrom cricket. Lanning, who just finishedanother successful campaign with Austr

thumb

Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games

Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W

thumb

Special training squad for Sri Lanka women's team

A special training squad for SriLanka's women's cricket team will be hired soon. This was revealed by one ofthe Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources, who is also involved in the develop

thumb

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former

thumb

Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l

Points Table

T20

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri Lanka WomenSri Lanka Women440003.4418
2Bangladesh WomenBangladesh Women431002.0056
3Scotland WomenScotland Women42200-0.6894
4Malaysia WomenMalaysia Women41300-2.5212
5Kenya WomenKenya Women40400-2.6510
