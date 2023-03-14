
Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, LLC 2023, Match 4 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Asia Lions take on India Maharajas at Asian Town Cricket Stadium. Match 4 of the Legends League Masters 2023 begins Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. local time.India Maharajas ready

Asia Lions vs World Giants, LLC 2023, Match 3 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Asia Lions take on World Giants at Asian Town Cricket Stadium. Match 3 of the Legends League Masters 2023 begins Monday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m local time.After a day off on Saturday

Misbah stars help to Asia Lions beat India Maharajas in LLC 2023

The opening match of Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the Asia Lions take on the India Maharajas at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. It was a hard fought bat

World Giants vs India Maharajas, LLC 2023, Match 2 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The second match of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 between the World Giants and the India Maharajas will be played on March 11 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

Hashim Amla plays LLC Masters after retired from all forms of cricket

Legends League Cricket announced on Friday that South African batting legend Hashim Amla will play in the Legends League Cricket Masters in Doha.Legends League Cricket (LLC) announ

Points Table

Legends League Cricket

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1World GiantsWorld Giants431001.0086
2Asia LionsAsia Lions42200-0.4524
3India MaharajasIndia Maharajas41300-0.4372
