Legends League Cricket News Updates
Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, LLC 2023, Match 4 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Asia Lions take on India Maharajas at Asian Town Cricket Stadium. Match 4 of the Legends League Masters 2023 begins Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. local time.India Maharajas ready
Asia Lions vs World Giants, LLC 2023, Match 3 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Asia Lions take on World Giants at Asian Town Cricket Stadium. Match 3 of the Legends League Masters 2023 begins Monday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m local time.After a day off on Saturday
Misbah stars help to Asia Lions beat India Maharajas in LLC 2023
The opening match of Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the Asia Lions take on the India Maharajas at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. It was a hard fought bat
World Giants vs India Maharajas, LLC 2023, Match 2 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The second match of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 between the World Giants and the India Maharajas will be played on March 11 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium
Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament
Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig
Hashim Amla plays LLC Masters after retired from all forms of cricket
Legends League Cricket announced on Friday that South African batting legend Hashim Amla will play in the Legends League Cricket Masters in Doha.Legends League Cricket (LLC) announ
Points Table
Legends League Cricket
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|World Giants
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1.008
|6
|2
|Asia Lions
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|-0.452
|4
|3
|India Maharajas
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-0.437
|2