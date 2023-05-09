Cricket Series Details News Updates
Azan Awais stars in Pakistan U-19's another dominating victory over Bangladesh U-19
Pakistan Under-19 team have wonanother comfortable match against Bangladesh Under-19 on Monday (May 8) inChattogram. They beat the hosts by 78 runs in the second ODI and lead these
Ariful Islam, first-ever Bangladesh to play in Pakistan Junior League
Last Under-19 World Cup’s one ofthe successful batsmen Ariful Islam got the opportunity to play as the onlyBangladeshi in the Pakistan Junior League. Earlier this year, he came toe
India knock Bangladesh out of U19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh have made an exit from the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a semi-final defeat to India at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.The Youth Tigers finished as Group B winners after a abandoned r
Bangladesh wants to reach final defeating India
Bangladesh Youth team has reached the semifinals of the Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating Nepal and Kuwait. Tiger's will faceIndiain the semi. The junior Tigers are confident and
Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up
The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y
Pakistan beat India after last ball thriller
Pakistan beat India by two wickets in a tense match In theongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.Batting first, India scored 236 runs. Pakistan won by 2 wickets in the very last ball of