Northamptonshire rope in Matthew Breetzke for Vitality T20 Blast
South African top order batter Matthew Breetzke set to have his maiden county stint after his impressive outing at South Africa T20. Matthew BreetzkeNorthamptonshire have signed So
Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast
Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No
ECB recommends £500,000 fine and points deductions for Yorkshire in the racism scandal
The ECB has recommended that Yorkshire face a £500,000 fine and points deductions in all three competitions this season following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.County club Yorkshi
Kent vs Gloucestershire Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The upcoming event between Kent and Gloucestershire promises to be an exciting encounter as both sides meet in the T20 Vitality Blast on 24th May 2023.Kent will play Gloucestershir
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Vitality T20 Blast 2023 action resumes on Wednesday 24th May with Northamptonshire and Worcestershire clashing in a North Group duel. The County Ground in Northampton is ready to h
Naseem Shah joins Leicestershire for T20 Blast
Leicestershire CCC are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistan international Naseem Shah on a short-term deal to start the Vitality Blast.Leicestershire have signed Pakistani