Cricket Series Details News Updates

thumb

Northamptonshire rope in Matthew Breetzke for Vitality T20 Blast

South African top order batter Matthew Breetzke set to have his maiden county stint after his impressive outing at South Africa T20. Matthew BreetzkeNorthamptonshire have signed So

thumb

Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast

Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No

thumb

ECB recommends £500,000 fine and points deductions for Yorkshire in the racism scandal

The ECB has recommended that Yorkshire face a £500,000 fine and points deductions in all three competitions this season following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.County club Yorkshi

thumb

Kent vs Gloucestershire Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The upcoming event between Kent and Gloucestershire promises to be an exciting encounter as both sides meet in the T20 Vitality Blast on 24th May 2023.Kent will play Gloucestershir

thumb

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Vitality T20 Blast 2023 action resumes on Wednesday 24th May with Northamptonshire and Worcestershire clashing in a North Group duel. The County Ground in Northampton is ready to h

thumb

Naseem Shah joins Leicestershire for T20 Blast

Leicestershire CCC are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistan international Naseem Shah on a short-term deal to start the Vitality Blast.Leicestershire have signed Pakistani

