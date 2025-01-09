
Farmanullah Career, Biography & More

Farmanullah
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born14th Mar, 2001
Age23 years, 9 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches141123
Innings141041
Not Out414
Runs222122986
High Score5337121
Average22.2013.5526.64
Strike Rate121.9763.2148.14
100S001
50S103
6S12427
4S165104
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 141123
Innings 13837
overs 3854337.1
Runs 3493741439
wickets 5436
bestinning 1/193/435/60
bestmatch 1/193/435/95
Average 69.8093.5039.97
econ 9.186.924.26
Strike Rate 45.681.056.1
4W 001
5W 001
10w 000

