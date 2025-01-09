Farmanullah Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|14th Mar, 2001
|Age
|23 years, 9 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|11
|23
|Innings
|14
|10
|41
|Not Out
|4
|1
|4
|Runs
|222
|122
|986
|High Score
|53
|37
|121
|Average
|22.20
|13.55
|26.64
|Strike Rate
|121.97
|63.21
|48.14
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|1
|0
|3
|6S
|12
|4
|27
|4S
|16
|5
|104
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|11
|23
|Innings
|13
|8
|37
|overs
|38
|54
|337.1
|Runs
|349
|374
|1439
|wickets
|5
|4
|36
|bestinning
|1/19
|3/43
|5/60
|bestmatch
|1/19
|3/43
|5/95
|Average
|69.80
|93.50
|39.97
|econ
|9.18
|6.92
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|45.6
|81.0
|56.1
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0