Fred Achelam Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Uganda
|Role
|Born
|27th Jan, 2001
|Age
|23 years, 7 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|35
|38
|10
|Innings
|16
|18
|5
|Not Out
|7
|7
|1
|Runs
|82
|88
|51
|High Score
|24
|24
|21
|Average
|9.11
|8.00
|12.75
|Strike Rate
|74.54
|73.94
|60.71
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|3
|3
|2
|4S
|5
|5
|4
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|35
|38
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Fred Achelam"
West Indies move to top 4 in ICC rankings
In the lead-up to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the West Indies, co-hosting the tournament, achieved a remarkable feat by securing a 3-0 series win against South Africa on home
T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Favorites
The T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 is gearing up to be an exciting event, with top cricket teams from around the globe competing for the title. For the first time in history, the Unite
Ricky Ponting amazed by Pant's return to cricket
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has described Rishabh Pant’s triumphant return to professional cricket after a severe car accident as “nothing short of spectacular.” The dynamic
A world-class performer finds a way and I don't doubt that he will as well: Walter on Nortje's return
South Africa's white-ball coach, Rob Walter, remains optimistic about Anrich Nortje's performance, believing the fast bowler is close to returning to his peak form. Nortje was side
Nine-man Australia beat Namibia by 7 wickets in T20 World Cup warm-up match
Nine-man Australia beat Namibiaby 7 wickets in their first T20 World Cup warm-up match. David Warner scored anunbeaten 54-run innings off 21 balls. Photo Credit: Cricket AustraliaF
Australia to field their coaching staffs for warm-up matches in T20 World Cup
Australian squad have been reduced to 9 players for warm-up matches in T20 World Cup. Due to participating in the IPL, a herd of players haven’t reached to the Caribbeans yet. Mars
Marsh confident on his recovery from hamstring injury ahead of T20 World Cup
Australia's T20I team captain Mitchell Marsh has claimed himself fit for the T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans.Mitchell MarshThe all-rounder go
Virat Kohli unlikely to play against Bangladesh in warm-up match
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is unlikely to play the warm-up match against Bangladesh. He was absent in the first batch of Indian players which departed for the United State
All teams full squad of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Cricket's biggest extravaganza is knocking at the door as ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicks off from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans. 20 teams will be participating in this sh
Haris Rauf returns to Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their 15-men squad for the T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans. Pakistan is the last team of the t
England hire David Young from Manchester City for T20 World Cup
Matthew Mott believes it's time for his England team to "get the mojo back" ahead of the T20 World Cup. To achieve this, he has enlisted the help of Manchester City's psychologist
Shahid Afridi named as the brand ambassador of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been announced as the brand ambassador of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, commences from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans. Shahid Af