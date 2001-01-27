
Fred Achelam Career, Biography & More

Fred Achelam
NationalityUganda
Role
Born27th Jan, 2001
Age23 years, 7 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches353810
Innings16185
Not Out771
Runs828851
High Score242421
Average9.118.0012.75
Strike Rate74.5473.9460.71
100S000
50S000
6S332
4S554
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches 353810
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
app-banner

