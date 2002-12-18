Matheesha Pathirana Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|18th Dec, 2002
|Age
|21 years, 7 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|1
|30
|13
|2
|Innings
|5
|1
|5
|8
|3
|Not Out
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Runs
|5
|5
|17
|13
|15
|High Score
|4
|5
|8
|5
|11
|Average
|1.25
|5.00
|4.25
|2.60
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|31.25
|41.66
|53.12
|28.88
|57.69
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|1
|30
|13
|2
|Innings
|10
|1
|30
|13
|3
|overs
|65.4
|1
|100.4
|85.5
|25
|Runs
|431
|16
|814
|556
|80
|wickets
|15
|0
|38
|16
|5
|bestinning
|4/32
|3/15
|4/32
|4/46
|bestmatch
|4/32
|3/15
|4/32
|4/54
|Average
|28.73
|21.42
|34.75
|16.00
|econ
|6.56
|16.00
|8.08
|6.47
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|26.2
|15.8
|32.1
|30.0
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Matheesha Pathirana"
We've been a little bit unsettled: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming
Chennai Super Kings are unstableas a squad even after eight games because of injuries and players coming anddeparting. Head coach Stephen Fleming stated that they are still searchi
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul CSK vs LSG
Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch Highlights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fielding Brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday,
"Pathirana was the difference"- Hardik after the 20 run defeat to CSK infront of home crowd
Chennai Super Kings thumped Mumbai Indians by 20 runs on Sunday (14th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube secored 60's, while MS Dhoni smacked a 4 ball
Rohit hundred in vain as CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs on Sunday (14th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. 69 from captain Gaikwad and unbeaten 66 from Shivam Dube and then a late blitz fr
Fleming missed Mustafizur and Pathirana in the SRH clash
CSK coach Stephen Fleming admitted that his side missed the services of both Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana during their loss to SRH on April 5, Friday in Hyderabad. Che
IPL 2024: Watch - Matheesha Pathirana did not touch Ms Dhoni's feet, truth revealed in fresh video
A lot of cricket fans made a video viral in which the Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana was seen taking blessings from Ms Dhoni during the match against Gujarat Titans. But
Irfan-Moody in favor of playing both Mustafizur-Pathirana
Mustafizur Rahman is very effective in spin friendly conditions. However, the spin heaven famous Chepauk was arranged this time as a pace friendly wicket. Mitchell McClanaghan was
Matheesha Pathirana to miss initial phase of IPL 2024, Mustafizur Rahman might be in the starting eleven of CSK
Chennai Super Kings' designated death bowler Matheesha Pathirana will miss the initial phase of IPL 2024. The 21 year old Sri Lankan fast bowler sustained a hamstring injury during
Will Mustafizur be able to step up in absence of Pathirana?
Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings are in a spot of bother as their death over specialist Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out for 5 weeks due to hamstring injury. Pathirana was i
Bangladesh win the toss and field first, Wanindu Hasaranga comes back
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to field first in the third and decider of the 3 match T20I series. Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga comes
Matheesha Pathirana to miss the third T20I due to hamstring injury
Sri Lankan bowler Matheesha Pathirana will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh which will held on 9th March at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. The series
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se