Jordan Cox Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|21st Oct, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 9 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|86
|4
|42
|Innings
|77
|4
|70
|Not Out
|20
|0
|4
|Runs
|1798
|98
|2276
|High Score
|94
|46
|238
|Average
|31.54
|24.50
|34.48
|Strike Rate
|140.03
|80.32
|48.06
|100S
|0
|0
|4
|50S
|10
|0
|10
|6S
|61
|2
|16
|4S
|148
|7
|288
News related "Jordan Cox"
Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad star in Samp Army's 6-wicket win over Bangla Tigers
Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshadbowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the 20thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. While Ahmad bagg
Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat
Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu
Bangla Tigers stop Northern Warriors’ spirited chase by 2 runs in front of a packed stadium
It was a great treat for theSunday crowd that filled every seat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 16thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 enthralled everyone with David Miller living up toh
Jordan Cox’s scintillating unbeaten 90 helps Bangla Tigers leap over Deccan Gladiators
KentCounty team wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox stole the thunder by scoring ascintillating unbeaten 90 and guiding Bangla Tigers to an impressive 20 runswin over Deccan Gladiators
Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat
New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
18 English players sign multi-year contracts with ECB
For the first time ever, the England and Wales Cricket Board has awarded multi-year central contracts to its cricketers amid the ever-increasing popularity of franchise cricket aro
Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13
The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc
Two England stars set to join Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 8
Two England players, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings, will join the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 23 and 25 respectively, the franchise's media manager announced on Tuesday.Two En
Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls
After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat
Team Abu Dhabi- Delhi Bulls match ends in an exciting tie to lit up Abu Dhabi T10
Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bullsbattled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie. The second match ofthe day in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket stad
Bairstow wins Bob Willis Trophy
England cricketer Jonny Bairstow hasreceived great recognition for his outstanding performance in Test cricket inthe last one year. The wicket-keeper batsman has won the Bob Willis