Jordan Cox Career, Biography & More

Jordan Cox
NationalityEngland
Role
Born21st Oct, 2000
Age23 years, 9 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches86442
Innings77470
Not Out2004
Runs1798982276
High Score9446238
Average31.5424.5034.48
Strike Rate140.0380.3248.06
100S004
50S10010
6S61216
4S1487288
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 86442
Innings 001
overs 001
Runs 003
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 3.00
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Jordan Cox"
thumb

Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad star in Samp Army's 6-wicket win over Bangla Tigers

Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshadbowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the 20thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. While Ahmad bagg

thumb

Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat

Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu

thumb

Bangla Tigers stop Northern Warriors’ spirited chase by 2 runs in front of a packed stadium

It was a great treat for theSunday crowd that filled every seat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 16thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 enthralled everyone with David Miller living up toh

thumb

Jordan Cox’s scintillating unbeaten 90 helps Bangla Tigers leap over Deccan Gladiators

KentCounty team wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox stole the thunder by scoring ascintillating unbeaten 90 and guiding Bangla Tigers to an impressive 20 runswin over Deccan Gladiators

thumb

Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat

New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

18 English players sign multi-year contracts with ECB

For the first time ever, the England and Wales Cricket Board has awarded multi-year central contracts to its cricketers amid the ever-increasing popularity of franchise cricket aro

thumb

Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13

The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc

thumb

Two England stars set to join Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 8

Two England players, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings, will join the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 23 and 25 respectively, the franchise's media manager announced on Tuesday.Two En

thumb

Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls

After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat

thumb

Team Abu Dhabi- Delhi Bulls match ends in an exciting tie to lit up Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bullsbattled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie. The second match ofthe day in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket stad

thumb

Bairstow wins Bob Willis Trophy

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow hasreceived great recognition for his outstanding performance in Test cricket inthe last one year. The wicket-keeper batsman has won the Bob Willis

Latest News

