Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born3rd Jan, 2005
Age19 years, 7 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Wrist Spin
Overview1st Class
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100S0
50S0
6S0
4S0
Overview1st Class
Matches 1
Innings 2
overs 36
Runs 108
wickets 4
bestinning 2/47
bestmatch 4/108
Average 27.00
econ 3.00
Strike Rate 54.0
4W 0
5W 0
10w 0
News related "Noor Ahmad"
thumb

Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL

Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti

thumb

CA postpones T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia (CA) haspostponed the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistanscheduled for August this year. Following consultation with theAustralian Gove

thumb

Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t

thumb

Afghanistan call Rahmanullah Gurbaz for one-off Ireland Test

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't put onwhite clothes even though he played ODIs and T20s in Afghanistan's jersey. Hehas been called up to the Test team for the upcoming Ireland series. So

thumb

Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left

Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153

thumb

Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye

thumb

Rashid Khan ruled out of India series

Afghanistan star leg spinner RashidKhan has been ruled out of the T20I series against India. Rashid Khan has not been involved in any formof competitive cricket since the 2023 ODI

thumb

Afghanistan to play Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland

Afghanistan are still strugglingin Test cricket, the elite format of cricket. In all, they have played only 7Tests so far, 1 after April 2021. However, the Afghans are getting a ch

thumb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Afghanistan squad for India series

Finally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasbeen returned to the national team of Afghanistan. In the last few days, there hasbeen some apprehension about the future of Mujeeb in the national tea

thumb

BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC

The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg

thumb

Jonathan Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach

The contract that Jonathan Trott,a former batter for England, has as head coach of the Afghanistan men's cricketteam has been extended for an additional year. This comes after Trot

thumb

Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out

The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb

Latest News

