Nitish Kumar Reddy Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|26th May, 2003
|Age
|21 years, 6 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|17
|10
|Innings
|4
|11
|17
|Not Out
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|92
|293
|200
|High Score
|41
|59
|66
|Average
|23.00
|32.55
|11.76
|Strike Rate
|95.83
|93.31
|47.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|3
|1
|6S
|3
|13
|4
|4S
|6
|21
|22
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|17
|10
|Innings
|4
|15
|18
|overs
|7
|73.1
|213.2
|Runs
|82
|439
|725
|wickets
|0
|12
|27
|bestinning
|3/23
|5/53
|bestmatch
|3/23
|8/119
|Average
|36.58
|26.85
|econ
|11.71
|6.00
|3.39
|Strike Rate
|36.5
|47.4
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
