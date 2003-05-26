
Nitish Kumar Reddy Career, Biography & More

Nitish Kumar Reddy
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born26th May, 2003
Age21 years, 6 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches71710
Innings41117
Not Out020
Runs92293200
High Score415966
Average23.0032.5511.76
Strike Rate95.8393.3147.50
100S000
50S031
6S3134
4S62122
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 71710
Innings 41518
overs 773.1213.2
Runs 82439725
wickets 01227
bestinning 3/235/53
bestmatch 3/238/119
Average 36.5826.85
econ 11.716.003.39
Strike Rate 36.547.4
4W 002
5W 001
10w 000
News related "Nitish Kumar Reddy"
thumb

Bangladesh’s interest in hosting ICC Champions Trophy matches overlooked by PCB

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025will be hosted in a hybrid model, with India’s matches to be played outsidePakistan. While Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed interest in hosting

thumb

Indian team’s trusted throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne injured during practice

On Sunday, Nuwan Seneviratne, theSri Lankan throwdown specialist assisting the Indian cricket team, sustained aninjury during a practice session in Australia. Renowned for his uniq

thumb

WATCH: Virat Kohli Silences Gabba Crowd with Stunning Catch to Dismiss Labuschagne AUS vs IND BGT 2024-25

India's star batter Virat Kohli once again showcased his passion and intensity on Day 2 of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, on December 15, 2024. Kohli took

thumb

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Approves Hybrid Model India to Play all Matches in Dubai, Reports

Under the new arrangement, matches will be split between Pakistan and Dubai to ensure participation of all teams while addressing security and logistical concerns of some entities.

thumb

India’s Test Triumphs in Australia: The Stand-In Captaincy Phenomenon

India's cricketing journey inAustralia has witnessed some remarkable moments, especially since 2020. Thenarrative is intriguingly shaped by the fact that India's last three Testvic

thumb

Should Rohit Sharma Stay an Opener? Experts Weigh In

Rohit Sharma, one of India'scricketing stalwarts, has recently been the center of a strategic debateregarding his batting order. Traditionally an opener, Rohit has been moved downt

thumb

Indian fan removed for sandpaper stunt during Australia vs India Test

During the Test match betweenIndia and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, an unusual incident grabbed attentionwhen an Indian fan was ejected from the stadium for waving a piece ofsan

thumb

Josh Hazlewood Provides Fitness Update Ahead of Brisbane Test

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood hopes he will be fit enough to return for the third Border Gavaskar Trophy Test against India on Saturday.Josh Hazlewood bowled at near-top speed a

thumb

From Cricket Field to Billionaire: The Untold Story of a Wealthy Cricketer

In the world of cricket, fame andfortune often go hand in hand. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, andMS Dhoni are not just cricketing legends but also some of the wealthi

thumb

Mitchell Starc equals Pedro Collins’ unique record with Jaiswal dismissal

Mitchell Starc ignited theexcitement at the Adelaide Oval with a stunning first-ball dismissal of India’scenturion Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Day-Night Test. Delivering a full-lengthi

thumb

Adelaide Test Drama: Speed Gun Error Credits Siraj with Unbelievable 181.6 km/h Delivery

A surprising moment unfoldedduring the 25th over of Australia’s first innings in the Adelaide Test whenIndian pacer Mohammed Siraj's delivery was clocked at an astonishing speed of

thumb

"Nothing Special.." Mitchell Starc Explains Simple Strategy Behind Dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a Golden Duck in Adelaide BGT 2024-25

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc revealed that he didn’t need any extraordinary tactics to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck on Day 1 of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (

