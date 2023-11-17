
Nasir Jamal Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Nasir Jamal
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born21st Dec, 1993
Age30 years, 7 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches216286430
Innings414235848
Not Out213710
Runs7635242017321836
High Score555383106172
Average38.0027.0721.0033.9648.31
Strike Rate51.7065.54111.1178.3360.65
100S00024
50S1311211
6S019149
4S52531156252
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 216286430
Innings 0111324
overs 01152.1111.2
Runs 079226348
wickets 00035
bestinning 2/174/20
bestmatch 2/174/41
Average 75.3369.60
econ 7.009.004.333.12
Strike Rate 104.3133.6
4W 00001
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Nasir Jamal"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan is suffering from Visa problems

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Afghanistan's warm-up games ahead of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup had been canceled due to "delay in obtaining visas." It was al

thumb

Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in Youth Test

Afghanistan U19s have made their maiden Youth Test memorable with a tight three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Afghanist

thumb

Afg U19 captain mankads to beat Bangladesh

Afghanistan U19s have won their first match of the Bangladesh tour, thanks to a 'mankad' run-out that gave them 19-run victory in the fourth Youth ODI at Sylhet International Crick

thumb

Afghanistan U19s to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Afghanistan U19s are set to tour Bangladesh for five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test this month.Photo: Afghanistan Cricket BoardThe Afghanistan squad has left Afghanistan for Banglad

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

