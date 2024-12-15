
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Salauddin Sakil Career, Biography & More

Salauddin Sakil
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches193330
Innings32040
Not Out31116
Runs078117
High Score03116
Average8.664.87
Strike Rate0.0062.9027.79
100S000
50S000
6S020
4S0513
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 193330
Innings 193248
overs 62.3226640.5
Runs 53212382033
wickets 254286
bestinning 5/164/215/14
bestmatch 5/164/218/66
Average 21.2829.4723.63
econ 8.515.473.17
Strike Rate 15.032.244.7
4W 115
5W 101
10w 000
News related "Salauddin Sakil"
thumb

Shakib shines in batting but Galle falls to Jaffna's dominance in Lanka T10

In an exhilarating clash atPallekele, Jaffna Titans outclassed Galle Marvels by 7 wickets in the ongoingLanka T10 tournament. Despite spirited performances from Alex Hales and Shak

thumb

Barishal and Rangpur shine with thrilling wins in NCL T20

The third round of the NCL T20witnessed two exciting clashes, where Barishal Division defeated RajshahiDivision in a high-scoring thriller, while Rangpur Division cruised to acomfo

thumb

Aliss Al Islam stars as Dhaka Metro edge Khulna in NCL T20 thriller

In a thrilling encounter of thethird round of the NCL T20, Dhaka Metro secured a narrow 6-run victory over thestar-studded Khulna team. The match, held at Sylhet’s Outer Stadium, s

thumb

We believe we can comfortably defeat them: Soumya ahead of T20I series

After a disappointing 3-0 loss inthe ODI series following a 1-1 draw in the Test series, Bangladesh is gearingup to take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series. The Tigers

thumb

Chattogram thrash Dhaka by 10 wickets in NCL T20 showdown

After aone-day break, the NCLT20 tournament resumed with an emphatic display by Chattogram Division, whosecured their second win of the season by crushing Dhaka Division with a10-w

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan banned from bowling in ECB tournaments

In a shocking turn of events,Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been barred from bowling inEngland and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)-organized competitions. The decision

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling action cleared after detailed examination

In recent weeks, speculationsurrounding the bowling action of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gainedattention following concerns raised during his stint in the English Count

thumb

Miraz points out youngsters' missed opportunities after ODI series whitewash

West Indies stumbled early intheir chase, losing Brandon King and Alick Athanaze within the first fourovers. However, Keacy Carty (95 off 88) and debutant Amir Jangoo (104* off 83)

thumb

Rizwan’s 4-wicket haul leads Rangpur to victory over Dhaka

Rangpur Division secured acommanding 21-run victory over Dhaka Division in the NCL T20 round using theDuckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Batting first, Rangpur posted 140 runs, an

thumb

Live: West Indies ask Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes

West Indies have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the third and last ODI of the three-match ODI serieson Thursday (December 12) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. West

thumb

Farhad Reza shines but Dhaka Metro triumph over Rajshahi in a nail-biter

Farhad Reza’s all-roundbrilliance couldn’t save Rajshahi from a narrow 5-run defeat against DhakaMetro in their second match of the NCL T20. While Rajshahi opened theircampaign wit

thumb

Historic Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League begins December 21

For the first time in history,the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to organize the Women’s BangladeshCricket League (BCL) featuring three-day first-class matches. Scheduled to

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.