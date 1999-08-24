
Graham Kennedy

NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born24th Aug, 1999
Age24 years, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches20203
Innings15175
Not Out420
Runs28756469
High Score0063
Average19.1340.2813.80
Strike Rate16.4050.0034.84
100S000
50S001
6S310
4S12267
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 20203
Innings 14185
overs 29109.450
Runs 148308133
wickets 8148
bestinning 3/153/483/36
bestmatch 3/153/483/52
Average 14.8020.5316.62
econ 6.724.742.66
Strike Rate 100.6872.1337.5
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Graham Kennedy"
Getkate, McCarthy left out of Ireland's final squad for T20 World Cup

Ireland have named the 15-memberfinal squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 7). ShaneGetkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy have been excluded from the

One uncapped in Ireland squad

Ireland have announced their preliminary T20 World Cup squad, with final 15 to be confirmed by October 10 deadline.Andy Balbirnie will lead the side having the experience of Andy M

Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad

Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti

