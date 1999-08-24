Graham Kennedy
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th Aug, 1999
|Age
|24 years, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|20
|20
|3
|Innings
|15
|17
|5
|Not Out
|4
|2
|0
|Runs
|287
|564
|69
|High Score
|0
|0
|63
|Average
|19.13
|40.28
|13.80
|Strike Rate
|16.40
|50.00
|34.84
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|3
|1
|0
|4S
|12
|26
|7
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|20
|20
|3
|Innings
|14
|18
|5
|overs
|29
|109.4
|50
|Runs
|148
|308
|133
|wickets
|8
|14
|8
|bestinning
|3/15
|3/48
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/15
|3/48
|3/52
|Average
|14.80
|20.53
|16.62
|econ
|6.72
|4.74
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|100.68
|72.13
|37.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
