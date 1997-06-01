
  Josh Philippe Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Josh Philippe
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born1st Jun, 1997
Age27 years, 2 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3101003638
Innings310983570
Not Out001014
Runs65138235912711918
High Score394599137129
Average21.6613.8026.8037.3829.06
Strike Rate73.03109.52134.41102.6658.88
100S00023
50S0017912
6S25713714
4S88214143253
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3101003638
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
