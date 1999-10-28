
Robiul Haque Career, Biography & More

Robiul Haque
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born28th Oct, 1999
Age25 years, 1 month19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches174322
Innings113427
Not Out71211
Runs95399404
High Score183259
Average23.7518.1325.25
Strike Rate123.3780.4450.56
100S000
50S001
6S456
4S62937
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 174322
Innings 174339
overs 53.3355574.1
Runs 49516841495
wickets 158069
bestinning 4/225/335/13
bestmatch 4/225/338/63
Average 33.0021.0521.66
econ 9.254.742.60
Strike Rate 21.426.649.9
4W 134
5W 032
10w 000
News related "Robiul Haque"
