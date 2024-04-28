Haris Rauf Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|7th Nov, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 9 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|28
|62
|173
|32
|9
|Innings
|2
|10
|16
|46
|12
|9
|Not Out
|0
|5
|6
|16
|5
|3
|Runs
|12
|15
|67
|218
|24
|42
|High Score
|12
|7
|13
|19
|8
|12
|Average
|6.00
|3.00
|6.70
|7.26
|3.42
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|35.29
|33.33
|139.58
|134.56
|45.28
|50.60
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|5
|17
|0
|2
|4S
|0
|1
|5
|16
|3
|2
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|28
|62
|173
|32
|9
|Innings
|1
|28
|60
|171
|32
|14
|overs
|13
|226.5
|224
|628.1
|264.5
|246
|Runs
|78
|1289
|1802
|5161
|1500
|935
|wickets
|1
|53
|83
|230
|60
|32
|bestinning
|1/78
|5/18
|4/18
|5/27
|5/18
|6/47
|bestmatch
|1/78
|5/18
|4/18
|5/27
|5/18
|9/109
|Average
|78.00
|24.32
|21.71
|22.43
|25.00
|29.21
|econ
|6.00
|5.68
|8.04
|8.21
|5.66
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|78.0
|25.6
|16.1
|16.3
|26.4
|46.1
|4W
|0
|4
|3
|6
|4
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Haris Rauf"
Shaheen Shah Afridi gives update about Haris Rauf's injury
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf,who started bowling again in the nets three days ago, is making a cautiousrecovery. During a post-match presentation following Pakistan's fifth T20I
"BCCI is already showing Mayank Yadav videos of Haris Rauf's spell against India"
Pakistani sports journalist FaridKhan has come under fire from fans for a prediction he made about Mayank Yadav,an Indian pace bowler.Recently, Mayank Yadav's bowlingperformances t
Pakistan restore Haris Rauf's central contract
Finally, Pakistan pacer HarisRauf got back the central contract of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He wasstripped of his central contract after refusing to be a part of the Pakis
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
Bizarre incident in BBL as Haris Rauf walks to the crease without pads
Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf didnot wear pads as he arrived to the crease to bat in Saturday's Big Bash League(BBL) match against the Sydney Thunder.Shakib Al Hasan created a f
Test is a big boy’s game: Wasim Akram's witty response to Rauf's preference for BBL over Tests
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hasdecided to forgo the test tour of Australia, citing workload concerns. WasimAkram, a legendary cricket player from Pakistan, has expressed his unwaveri
Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir get NOC to play in BBL
Following the allegations ofHaris Rauf's altercation with Wahab Riaz, Pakistan's reliable media sourcessaid that Haris' no-objection letter (NOC) to play in the Big Bash League (BB
PCB will issue new NOC policy for foreign leagues, says Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez, director of Pakistan men's cricket team, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon issue a new policy on clearance certificate to allow national cricket
PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Pakistan cricketers are too soft, says Mohammad Kaifint
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at the Pakistan cricket team, calling them "too soft" after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Pa
Haris Rauf Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of England match, Reports
According to a spokesman for the cricket team, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has reported pain in his ribs and is currently undergoing diagnostic tests to find out the exact caus