Mehrab Hossain

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Sep, 1978
Age45 years, 10 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches9186860
Innings181865102
Not Out0023
Runs24144915752838
High Score71101155169
Average13.3824.9425.0028.66
Strike Rate32.6558.84
100S0125
50S12813
6S0300
4S264800
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 9186860
Innings 1300
overs 25103.5186.5
Runs 542461620
wickets 001719
bestinning 5/192/6
bestmatch 5/19
Average 27.1132.63
econ 2.508.404.433.31
Strike Rate 36.6059.0
4W 0000
5W 0010
10w 0000
News related "Mehrab Hossain"
thumb

Mehrab Hossain appointed for Bangladesh age-level selection panel

When Mehrab Hossain scored hisfirst century as a cricketer of the Bangladesh national team in 1999, no onehad an idea that anyone from Bangladesh could score a century. This former

thumb

Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series

The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122

thumb

Bangladesh Legends lose another match

Bangladesh Legends lost to West Indies Legends by 5 wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series with former cricketers.This is the fourth consecutive defeat o

thumb

Ashraful picks his all-time Bangladesh ODI XI

Mohammad Ashraful is the witness and hero of many first victories of Bangladesh. He played in 22 yards with three generations of Bangladesh cricket. Recently he has revealed his be

