Craig McMillan

Craig McMillan
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born13th Sep, 1976
Age47 years, 10 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches55197827326138
Innings91183725306226
Not Out1016133227
Runs3116470718760584577817
High Score1421175765125168
Average38.4628.1831.1627.5030.8639.28
Strike Rate54.9575.94159.82148.64
100S63001216
50S1928124342
6S5484143500
4S36737384500
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 55197827326138
Innings 507401000
overs 417313.1024608.31095.2
Runs 12571717021231583167
wickets 28490910688
bestinning 3/483/202/215/386/71
bestmatch 3/483/202/215/38
Average 44.8935.0423.5529.7935.98
econ 3.015.488.835.182.89
Strike Rate 89.338.316.034.474.6
4W 000010
5W 000011
10w 000000
News related "Craig McMillan"
thumb

McKenzie explains working areas for Tigers to McMillan

While Bangladesh team was preparing for their scheduled away series against Sri Lanka, Batting consultant Neil McKenzie had quit his role as Bangladesh head coach. He was replaced

thumb

McMillan pleased with BCB's strategy to resume cricket

After the sudden departure of Bangladesh former batting coach Neil McKenzie, former New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan has been appointed as the batting consultant for upcomi

thumb

BCB appoint Craig McMillan as batting consultant

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan as the batting consultant for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. The announcement was made by

thumb

Craig McMillan could be Bangladesh batting coach for SL series

Former New Zealand cricketer Craig McMillan could be Bangladesh's batting coach in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The BCB is considering McMillan as a replacement for

thumb

McMillan's stint as New Zealand batting coach ends

New Zealand's Craig McMillan's five-year contract as team's batting coach expired after his team's sensational run at the World Cup 2019 barring the blip in the finals as England s

thumb

Peter Fulton to serve as batting coach of New Zealand after World Cup

Former New Zealand batsman Peter Fulton will take over as a batting coach of New Zealand Cricket team after the upcoming World Cup as current batting coach Craig McMillan to finish

thumb

Craig McMillan to quit after World Cup

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan, who is currently the batting coach of New Zealand is set to quit after the World Cup.McMillan was appointed as batting coach back in

Latest News

