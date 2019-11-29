Khary Pierre
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|22nd Sep, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|10
|59
|33
|20
|Innings
|2
|5
|16
|24
|31
|Not Out
|0
|3
|10
|11
|5
|Runs
|39
|17
|53
|173
|596
|High Score
|21
|9
|15
|35
|106
|Average
|19.50
|8.50
|8.83
|13.30
|22.92
|Strike Rate
|82.97
|73.91
|79.10
|63.83
|38.35
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|4S
|4
|2
|4
|14
|60
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|10
|59
|33
|20
|Innings
|3
|10
|56
|33
|34
|overs
|26
|28
|190.2
|275
|514.4
|Runs
|158
|269
|1371
|1255
|1324
|wickets
|1
|7
|55
|44
|43
|bestinning
|1/50
|2/44
|4/20
|6/34
|5/44
|bestmatch
|1/50
|2/44
|4/20
|6/34
|5/36
|Average
|158.00
|38.42
|24.92
|28.52
|30.79
|econ
|6.07
|9.60
|7.20
|4.56
|2.57
|Strike Rate
|156.0
|24.0
|20.7
|37.5
|71.8
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Khary Pierre"
West Indies announce squads for India series
Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.